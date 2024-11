Liverpool: Tabula rasa in key position?

Duo have been with the club since 2018

According to the portal TBR Football, Liverpool are prepared to part ways with both Becker, who is currently injured, and substitute Kelleher after the season. Becker has played for the Reds since 2018 and has been one of the guarantors of the club's collection of titles in recent years (including a Champions League triumph, a league title and several domestic cup wins), while Kelleher has been at Liverpool since his youth and is currently impressing as the Brazilian's deputy.