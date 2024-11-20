Only measly bonuses instead of a shower of millions

Mini-business is guaranteed

The Tyrolean Bau-Löwe, on the other hand, has to dig deep into its own pockets. Europe's volleyball association demands an entry fee of 25,000 euros from all 24 participating clubs. As there is also a bonus of 5,000 euros for a defeat, a mini-business is guaranteed after six group matches. "We will leave with a plus of 5,000 euros. Maybe we'll win one or two games, then it'll be a bit more," says the former team player.