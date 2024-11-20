European Volleyball Cup
Only measly bonuses instead of a shower of millions
In sport, the Champions League is often associated with a goldmine. For the Hypo volleyball team, advancing to the group stage for the first time in nine years is a huge sporting success. However, manager Hannes Kronthaler can only earn a measly bonus with his smashing heroes.
After nine years, the Hypo-Riesen are back in the Champions League. The home premiere is on Wednesday against Allianz Milan (18, USI-Halle). However, unlike in soccer, volleyball boss Hannes Kronthaler does not earn much money.
Sturm Graz and Red Bull Salzburg already collect an entry fee of 18.62 million euros. Plus a further 2.1 million euros for every win in the league phase and 700,000 euros for every draw.
Mini-business is guaranteed
The Tyrolean Bau-Löwe, on the other hand, has to dig deep into its own pockets. Europe's volleyball association demands an entry fee of 25,000 euros from all 24 participating clubs. As there is also a bonus of 5,000 euros for a defeat, a mini-business is guaranteed after six group matches. "We will leave with a plus of 5,000 euros. Maybe we'll win one or two games, then it'll be a bit more," says the former team player.
I'm not thinking about prize money like in soccer, otherwise I'd be annoyed every day.
Volleyball-Manager Hannes Kronthaler
"That's what we do it all for, no question"
In ice hockey, handball and basketball, there is also more to earn in the premier league (see graphic). "I don't think about the prize money like in soccer, otherwise I'd be annoyed every day," says Kronthaler.
For the soon-to-be 60-year-old Tyrolean, competing in the Champions League alone is the motivation for his entire volleyball commitment: "That's what we're doing it all for, no question about it."
In Austria, Kronthaler has won every title with his club many times, with a sixth place in the Champions League from the 2009/10 season as the top result in the annals.
No win against the Italo club yet
A win against Milan would be very important for the former attacker: "Because we've never won a European Cup match against an Italian club in more than 20 years. Italy has the strongest league with the best players in the world."
Kronthaler is therefore hoping for vociferous support from the fans: "Everyone who was there in the Olympic Hall should simply come again, then we'll be full."
