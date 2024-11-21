Are the political winds changing now?

At the same time, the hitherto unblemished façade of black-blue cooperation in the country is crumbling. After FPÖ grandee Alexander Murlasits called the mayor a "fire accelerator and democracy denier", ÖVP politicians are firing back. "As the People's Party of Lower Austria, we will not allow the work of our mayors to be denigrated - not even by our government partner!", explains Matthias Zauner, Managing Director of the state government. But Murlasits is adamant: "There were mayors who were not on the side of the population during the coronavirus period." Zauner's counter: "The FPÖ in particular, which now sits in four provincial governments and is therefore - as it describes it - part of the complacent caste of politicians, is no longer buying the smear of an anti-establishment movement."