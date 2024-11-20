Fear of spillover
Ukraine war: China calls for de-escalation
Beijing is watching the latest developments in the Ukraine war with great concern. In particular, the change in Russia's nuclear doctrine has set alarm bells ringing in the Chinese government. On Wednesday, it called for "calm" and "restraint".
"Under the current circumstances, all parties should remain calm and exercise restraint and work together through dialogue and consultation to avoid tensions and strategic risks," emphasized Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian.
China wants to play a "constructive role"
China will continue to play a "constructive role" in the war in Ukraine, Lin continued. The People's Republic continues to call on all parties to "de-escalate the situation and commit to a political solution to the Ukraine crisis. A ceasefire as soon as possible and the pursuit of a political solution to the conflict is in the interests of all sides," he added. On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro the day before, head of state Xi Jinping had warned against the war spreading to other regions.
China claims to be taking a neutral position in the conflict in Ukraine. However, there are close ties between Moscow and Beijing, which are causing criticism in the West. Among other things, China is accused of supplying so-called dual-use goods to Moscow that could be used in war.
Attack with ATACMS missiles, relaxation of nuclear doctrine
On Tuesday, Ukraine attacked Russia for the first time with long-range missiles provided by the USA. The USA had allowed Ukraine to use these ATACMS missiles after the government in Kiev had urged its most important partner to do so for months in view of the advance of the Russian army in the country and the intensified air attacks. Moscow reacted with harsh criticism to the decision from Washington.
Also on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that allows his country to use nuclear weapons against a state without nuclear weapons if it is supported by nuclear powers. The new doctrine also allows a nuclear response to "massive" air strikes, even if only conventional weapons are used.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
