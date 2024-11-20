Ukraine war: China calls for de-escalation

China wants to play a "constructive role"

China will continue to play a "constructive role" in the war in Ukraine, Lin continued. The People's Republic continues to call on all parties to "de-escalate the situation and commit to a political solution to the Ukraine crisis. A ceasefire as soon as possible and the pursuit of a political solution to the conflict is in the interests of all sides," he added. On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro the day before, head of state Xi Jinping had warned against the war spreading to other regions.