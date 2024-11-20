Vorteilswelt
Advent calendar campaign

The Dunst family gives 150 gifts of anticipation this year

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 06:00

A commitment like this is not an everyday occurrence: 150 Advent calendars made with a lot of passion are waiting for children and families at risk of poverty.

Sleep 24 more times, then it's Christmas! Admittedly, the countdown was more exciting as a child, but adults can also sweeten the pre-Christmas period with an Advent calendar - and that doesn't just mean the chocolate in the calendar.

Bringing joy instead of giving presents
Advent calendars are a great idea to bring joy to others and ring in the pre-Christmas period, which is known to be the most wonderful time of the year. The Dunst family from Moschendorf also wants to bring joy to others. This year, they have decided to do without presents as a family and have made 150 handmade Advent calendars for children, families and elderly people at risk of poverty.

We wanted to bring joy to those who need it most.

Verena Dunst

"Everyone helped," says Volkshilfe President and Member of Parliament Verena Dunst about the heart-warming campaign. "We wanted to bring joy to those who need it most. The Advent season should be a little more magical for everyone," says Dunst, who spent countless hours with her husband, daughter Susanne and granddaughter Marie making the calendars and filling them with small and sweet surprises.

Crafting fun. Susanne and Marie Dunst. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
Crafting fun. Susanne and Marie Dunst.
A sign of solidarity and cohesion
With this campaign, the family also wants to set an example of solidarity and cohesion in the community. "We hope that our actions will inspire others to do something good too. Small gestures often make all the difference," Dunst is convinced.

At a time when many people are suffering from the consequences of the crises, it is all the more important that people stick together and support each other.

"Incidentally, the moral support for the family crafting campaign was provided by daughter Julia, who currently has her hands full with son Julian," smiles the proud grandma.

How to get a gift Advent calendar
It pays to be quick - the number of Advent calendars is limited to 150. They can be picked up immediately at the following Volkshilfe Burgenland locations: the Nickelsdorf day center, the regional office in Eisenstadt, the Oberpullendorf, Oberwart and Güssing sun markets and the Großpetersdorf treasure trove. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Carina Fenz
