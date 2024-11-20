The Dunst family gives 150 gifts of anticipation this year

Bringing joy instead of giving presents

Advent calendars are a great idea to bring joy to others and ring in the pre-Christmas period, which is known to be the most wonderful time of the year. The Dunst family from Moschendorf also wants to bring joy to others. This year, they have decided to do without presents as a family and have made 150 handmade Advent calendars for children, families and elderly people at risk of poverty.