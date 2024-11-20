Dark and cold
No heating and no water for 2 years
A precarious housing situation in an apartment building on the Gürtel in Meidling is coming to a head - now there seems to be an initial solution for the first time.
Wintry weather is forecast for Wednesday in Vienna. Daily highs: four degrees, with sub-zero temperatures in the morning hours. And wind. It will be particularly cold in an apartment building at Gaudenzdorfer Gürtel 41. There has been no heating, electricity or running water there for two years - and yet it is still inhabited.
During a "Krone" local inspection, the thermometer showed less than 10 degrees inside. But how did it get this far? The legal situation is difficult. According to the head of Wiener MieterHilfe, Christian Bartok, the owner of the building has set up a sham subtenant structure, the apartments have been sublet. There are currently five people still living in the building with a valid tenancy agreement. They are also being looked after by Mieterhilfe. With an initial success.
In court, the people living in the building were recognized as the main tenants, which means they will get their deposit back from the owner. This can then be used to find an apartment on the housing market. The court decision is still pending.
Immediate measures follow in the event of imminent danger
According to the office of district leader Wilfried Zankl (SPÖ), the district is never involved in matters of tenancy law. However, the district leader welcomes any measure that improves the situation on the ground.
The water extraction point at the nearby hydrant was removed by the employees of MA 31 (Wiener Wasser) due to the expected frost. A water supply is provided three times a week by the Emergency Measures Group using a water truck. In addition, inspections of the building are carried out several times a month together with the relevant specialist departments to check the condition of the building. If there is imminent danger, immediate measures will be taken, according to the city.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
