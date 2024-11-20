No heating and no water for 2 years

During a "Krone" local inspection, the thermometer showed less than 10 degrees inside. But how did it get this far? The legal situation is difficult. According to the head of Wiener MieterHilfe, Christian Bartok, the owner of the building has set up a sham subtenant structure, the apartments have been sublet. There are currently five people still living in the building with a valid tenancy agreement. They are also being looked after by Mieterhilfe. With an initial success.