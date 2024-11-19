Defective data cables: Pistorius suspects sabotage

Lithuanian navy increases surveillance of waters

The Lithuanian navy announced on Tuesday that it had increased surveillance of its waters. An assessment is now being carried out together with allies, a spokesperson for the Lithuanian armed forces explained. According to the owner of the cable, Arelion, the connection between Lithuania and Sweden is "completely interrupted", but the cause is still unclear, a spokesperson said. According to the operator, the damage to the Finland-Germany cable occurred near the southern tip of the Swedish island of Öland and could take five to fifteen days to repair.