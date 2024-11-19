Pupils as witnesses
Worker got caught in 30 KV line with the lifting platform
A terrible electrical accident occurred on Tuesday morning at Friedburg elementary school (Upper Austria) - and an entire primary school class had to witness the whole thing: A worker got caught in a 30 KV line with his lifting platform during construction work on the lightning protection system. He could only be rescued after the line had been switched off.
A class from the elementary school witnessed the rescue operation. According to a statement from the Directorate of Education, the school reacted promptly and took the children to the gym, where they were looked after by their teacher. The Red Cross mobilized a nine-strong crisis intervention team, which is available to support the teachers if required. This school year, 99 children (53 girls and 46 boys) are attending VS Friedburg, taught in 6 classes.
The children are curious when something happens and want to talk about what they have seen. That's why we called in nine crisis intervention workers for support.
Christian Hartl, Rotes Kreuz OÖ
New floor for elementary school
The exact details of the terrible accident shortly after 9.30 a.m. have not yet been released. According to initial reports, however, the worker (30) had come into contact with the 30 kV line that supplies the Lengau industrial area using a lifting platform.
An additional storey has been added to the Friedburg elementary school in recent months. Only the outdoor cables and a lightning conductor were still missing and were to be installed on Tuesday.
Lightning conductor installed
A 30-year-old worker was installing the lightning conductor on the building. He went up with a cherry picker and got caught in a power line. The other construction site workers noticed the accident immediately and informed the emergency services. Four fire departments were deployed to help the casualty. The seriously injured man could only be rescued after the Red Cross had arranged for him to be cut off. He was taken to a hospital in Salzburg by C6 helicopter.
