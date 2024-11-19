Google must sell its Chrome browser

Google has an illegal monopoly

District Judge Amit Mehta ruled at the beginning of August in an antitrust case concerning Alphabet's market power that Google had an illegal monopoly in online searches and the associated advertising, which it was defending with payments worth billions. With this ruling, Mehta paved the way for a follow-up trial, which could result in Alphabet being broken up. Alphabet had announced an appeal against the ruling. The proceedings are regarded as the "trial of the decade" because the USA is accusing a company of forming an illegal monopoly for the first time in a long time.