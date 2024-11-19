Company in grassland
“Operation is a violation of its own goals”
The criticism of the Ministry of the Environment for the construction of an empty container counting system in a remote hall in Vorchdorf continues unabated. The Citizens' List even speaks of a scandal, as the counting systems have already been installed and are ready for use without a permit.
"A farce," Hannes Prielinger and many other Vorchdorf residents fume. As reported, the counting system for empty containers is to go into operation on January 1, far away from the open spaces in the municipality's industrial areas in the middle of the remote, idyllic landscape of the Salzkammergut. Every year, up to 75 tons of plastic bottles and aluminium cans will be delivered and removed by the giant trucks via narrow roads.
Yesterday, Monday, the approval procedure for the plant was carried out by the state. Curious: the machines have been ready for operation in the remote hall of the former Urkornhof for some time. This is not the only cause for displeasure. "Why hasn't the environmental advocate spoken up? This business establishment contradicts the idea of environmental protection," says local resident Karin Eich.
Environmental lawyer Martin Donat clarifies: "The hall already exists, there are no immediate neighbors and it is not a densely populated area. The controversial traffic issue is not part of the approval process. I wouldn't make a fuss about environmental issues, even if I wanted to."
The Waste Management Act states that adverse effects on humans, animals and plants should be kept to a minimum in line with the precautionary principle and sustainability.
Hannes Prielinger, Anrainer
However, the criticism is also directed at the Ministry of the Environment, as the federal government proposed the site and entrusted the operation to the company ÖkoPoint from Lower Austria. "The Ministry of the Environment is violating its own goals and principles. The Waste Management Act states that, in line with the precautionary principle and sustainability, adverse effects on humans, animals and plants should be kept as low as possible, as should emissions of air pollutants and climate-relevant gases," says Prielinger.
As the operation of the counting system can obviously no longer be prevented, local politicians are now considering "harassment" in terms of traffic regulation - for example through weight limits.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
