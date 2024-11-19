“Operation is a violation of its own goals”

However, the criticism is also directed at the Ministry of the Environment, as the federal government proposed the site and entrusted the operation to the company ÖkoPoint from Lower Austria. "The Ministry of the Environment is violating its own goals and principles. The Waste Management Act states that, in line with the precautionary principle and sustainability, adverse effects on humans, animals and plants should be kept as low as possible, as should emissions of air pollutants and climate-relevant gases," says Prielinger.