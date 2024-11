Mountain cleaners give the all-clear after inspection

Their boss Jörg Eßl reached the "Krone" late Monday morning. The three-hour inspection of the Mönchsberg wall had already been completed by then. "We drove down the wall one after the other with the whole crew. This meant we didn't have to close traffic for so long. We didn't find any break-out points," said the master mountain cleaner, giving the all-clear. It was only a single stone that landed in the Gstättengasse. But monitoring is important. After all, the Stadtberg is not without rockfall hazards.