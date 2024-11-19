Handover with a puzzle
Schorsch makes heads spin at SPÖ Tirol
Philip Wohlgemuth is Tyrol's new top red man: Following the withdrawal of Georg Dornauer, who is still deputy head of the state parliament, due to a hunting trip with bankrupt René Benko, the 37-year-old former ÖGB chairman was unanimously appointed Dornauer's successor as deputy head of the state party in Innsbruck on Monday evening, effective December 19. And yet: "Schorsch" is still making heads spin in the Tyrolean SPÖ.
What role will LHStv. Georg Dornauer play until December 18, the day he hands over his office as 1st Deputy Provincial Governor and SPÖ provincial party leader? He himself emphasized that he wanted to strive for an orderly handover. However, things have been anything but orderly in the party recently.
By "stepping aside" and accepting his direct mandate in the provincial parliament, he not only offended the SPÖ club. He largely stayed away from the November state parliament and the party executive committee.
"Today is the provincial party council"
Dornauer appeared unexpectedly at the provincial party council with around 80 members on Monday evening - shortly before the start, when SPÖ federal party leader Andreas Babler, Wohlgemuth and Co. were already in the hall of an Innsbruck event center. His presence had not been expected in advance. "Today is the state party council," the 41-year-old told APA when asked why he was attending the meeting.
This was followed by a brief shake-hand with the other leading party members in the hall. Dornauer then left the red meeting before Wohlgemuth was elected.
Red fuel still available
Dornauer's obvious plans, which he reportedly also formulated at the meeting, could still provide red fuel. Although he is said to have made it unmistakably clear that he would make his federal presidency seat available to Wohlgemuth, he intends to remain on the federal party executive for the time being - until the next ordinary federal party conference.
Only a party conference can change such an appointment. Dornauer is also not planning to quit as chairman of the largest SPÖ district, Innsbruck-Land, any time soon. Instead, he wants to schedule a "conference" there for spring next year. In the party, however, it was still assumed that all Dornauer functions would be handed over in an orderly fashion.
Coalition partner reckons with Dornauer
Dornauer himself could not be reached for comment during the day on Monday, nor could his office. The SPÖ crisis communication - still a disaster. Dornauer's absence from the state parliament earned him the accusation from the Greens of being "Tyrol's most expensive walker". In the course of his resignation, however, he had announced that he still wanted to bring some things to a conclusion.
"He is not sitting back"
Coalition partner VP - for whom SP grandees were also unreachable for hours the previous week - is convinced that government work will continue as usual until 18 December: "LHStv. Dornauer is not sitting back, but is taking part in government meetings. Operationally, many things are continuing. There are no known exceptional excuses," says Anton Mattle's office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.