Audience favorites celebrate big comeback in Graz

Nobody expected this: For many years, the British indie band The Miserable Rich were among the favorites of concertgoers in Graz with their likeable, approachable performances. They were acclaimed regulars at the Autumn Leaves Festival in particular - until they called it a day in 2014 and ended their career. However, corona and personal crises have brought the band members back into the studio. The result: "Overcome", a new album, is being released this year and of course they are also stopping off in Graz on their tour - where else but at the Autumn Leaves Festival, which is taking place for the 18th time this year.