Autumn Leaves Festival
Audience favorites celebrate big comeback in Graz
The Autumn Leaves Festival will be making an unexpected return to the Orpheum in Graz on November 22 and 23 with exciting new musical discoveries. The festival is taking place for the 18th time this year.
Nobody expected this: For many years, the British indie band The Miserable Rich were among the favorites of concertgoers in Graz with their likeable, approachable performances. They were acclaimed regulars at the Autumn Leaves Festival in particular - until they called it a day in 2014 and ended their career. However, corona and personal crises have brought the band members back into the studio. The result: "Overcome", a new album, is being released this year and of course they are also stopping off in Graz on their tour - where else but at the Autumn Leaves Festival, which is taking place for the 18th time this year.
Wonderful crowd of Graz newcomers
Around these returnees, organizer Platoo has invited a wonderful crowd of Graz newcomers to the Orpheum Extra on 22 and 23 November: On the first evening, the audience can look forward to local hero Ansa Sauermann and Jamie Lawson, who had a mega-hit with "Wasn't Expecting That" (250 million clicks on Spotify) and is presenting his new album. And Canadian shooting star Vera Solo will also be making her first appearance in Graz - she is described as the "prodigal daughter of Leonard Cohen and Nancy Sinatra".
In addition to The Miserable Rich, the second evening features two other great acts: Patrick Wolf from the UK is one of the most extravagant and excellent singer/songwriters of recent years - Lady Gaga is one of the multi-instrumentalist's fans. And Kids with Buns from Belgium are a melancholy duo who are poised to become the next hot thing on the continental European indie scene.
All information about the festival and tickets can be found here.
