Government formation: “Coalition of losers”
The leaders of the designated "Zuckerl coalition" meet on Monday for what is supposed to be the last round of exploratory talks on the way to forming a government. We took a look at what Krone readers think about the negotiations and the new government and present a small excerpt.
It would be the first three-party coalition in Austria since 1945 and, as is the case in a democracy, not all voters will be happy. But that is not necessary as long as the people of Austria are being served. A government should be judged by its performance anyway. Or as Krone reader1681878 puts it: "Let's talk about it in five years' time."
The country needs bright minds
A glance at the comments sections on the government articles is enough to illustrate how different readers' approaches, ideas and wishes are in this area. "What is needed is the best of three worlds," writes PickleRick, for example. Our reader Catco is looking forward to a "good, forward-looking government". Our reader Iri-Hor has a tip for FPÖ chairman Kickl: "Perhaps Mr Kickl will do some soul-searching in future and try to be less offensive and insulting and find a partner for a government next time."
Die Enttäuschung der Freiheitlichen Fans kann ich zwar verstehen, aber es ist nun mal so, dass man mit 29 % allein nicht Regieren kann.
Vielleicht geht Herr Kickl in Zukunft in sich und versucht, weniger Angriffig und Beleidigend zu sein und findet das nächste mal einen Partner für eine Regierung.
Also, wir werden in Bälde eine Demokratisch legitimierte Regierung haben und ich bin mir Sicher, sie wird aus den Fehlern der Vergangenheit gelernt haben.
Coalition of losers
Many readers who can't see anything positive in the current government formation are writing about a "coalition of losers", like readers of kabel1. You can read similar statements in many posts with the same wording. "The only thing these gentlemen have fixed are their princely salaries," says Krone reader 2518241. Bluesky424 also has a rather negative view: "Now the people who caused the problems are carrying on," he says, ending his comment with a negative outlook for the future: "I see black for the next few years."
Was dabei für die Bevölkerung herauskommt, ist ihnen herzlich egal, denke ich.
What do you think of the Zuckerl coalition that is likely to govern Austria for the next few years? Do you think a coalition of three parties will have a harder time than a coalition of two, or does it make no difference to you? Do you have any other ideas on this topic, or are you missing an important aspect that has not yet been addressed? Share your opinion and ideas with us, we look forward to your comments!
