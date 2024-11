A “miracle weapon” without the need for surgery

"We don't all have to look slick, but my goal is for women to be able to go out without make-up and still feel comfortable." That's exactly her job. And Tamara Möstl has been doing it for 40 years together with nine employees in her beauty salon in Urfahr. "Our customers are between 15 and 90 years old. One thing is done with all of them first: a skin analysis and an assessment. I have to find out how the customer is supplied with minerals and trace elements. The various organs are reflected in the face. This is also part of cosmetics," says the 56-year-old.