Nations League ticker
Croatia v Portugal LIVE from 20:45
Last matchday in the Nations League Group 1 of League A: Croatia clash with Portugal today. We'll be reporting live from 8.45pm, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
While Portugal have already been confirmed as top of Group 1 in League A ahead of the final Nations League group matchday, Croatia need at least a draw to progress safely to the quarter-finals of the competition. The Portuguese won the first leg 2:1.
The Croatians could even be knocked out of second place if Scotland win by two goals to one against Poland in the parallel match. In this case, Austria would slip into pot 2 of the World Cup draw.
Ronaldo in form
Croatia failed to win their last two matches against Poland (3:3) and Scotland (0:1). Portugal, on the other hand, rolled over Poland 5-1 in their last match, with Ronaldo scoring a brace and leading the Nations League scoring charts with five goals. Ronaldo has scored a total of 135 goals in 215 international matches for Portugal.
The Croatians will be missing attacking talent Petar Sucic from Dinamo Zagreb due to a suspension.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.