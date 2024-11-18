Shock for the royals
Burglary in Windsor while Kate & William were sleeping
This news must have come as quite a shock to Prince William and Princess Kate. According to British media reports, the Windsor Castle estate was broken into - while the family was asleep just a stone's throw away.
According to the Daily Mail, among others, masked men climbed over a gate leading onto the Windsor Castle estate after trying to break through a security gate with a stolen truck. The incident took place at 11.45pm on October 13, but has only now come to light.
Barn broken into
After gaining access, the intruders are said to have stolen agricultural equipment from a barn at Shaw Farm, a farm on the sprawling royal estate, and fled in a pick-up truck and a quad bike.
During their escape, the two men crashed into a security barrier on the farm. It was only at this point that the alarm was triggered at Windsor Castle.
What is particularly worrying for Kate and William is that the coup took place just five minutes from Adelaide Cottage, the royals' home. Although King Charles and Queen Camilla were not present at Windsor at the time of the robbery, the heir to the throne, his wife and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis are said to have been sleeping peacefully.
"Windsor Castle watched"
The destroyed gate is said to be the closest entrance to Adelaide Cottage, where Kate and William have recently been living. The incident had occurred after armed officers had been withdrawn from entrances to Windsor Castle. The reason given for this decision was a lack of qualified officers.
Particularly worrying for the royals: "They must have known that the vehicles were stored there before they broke in, and they knew when the best time was to escape without being caught," a source told The Sun.
The conclusion: "They must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while."
No arrest yet
And Kate and William still have that uneasy feeling: the police have confirmed that no one has yet been arrested for the burglary.
