ÖFB row continues
Rangnick: “Have no relationship” with Mitterdorfer
ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick renewed his criticism of the imminent dismissal of ÖFB managing director Bernhard Neuhold on Sunday after the 1:1 in the Nations League against Slovenia. Once again, ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer did not come off well!
Since a presidium meeting at the end of August, which Rangnick also attended, he has had "no relationship at all" with the head of the association, said the German.
He was therefore surprised that Mitterdorfer had recently spoken of a "good and trusting relationship", Rangnick explained. Since the aforementioned presidium meeting, there has been "zero contact" with the ÖFB boss.
The performance principle is what counts
Mitterdorfer also said that he understood the support of Rangnick and the team players for Neuhold because of their close friendship. In this context, the team boss referred to his successes with Hoffenheim, Leipzig and Salzburg. "Does anyone seriously believe that would have been possible if I had practiced nepotism? The performance principle is what counts for us. Neuhold is doing a really good job. If he can't or isn't allowed to stay, we have to find a better replacement, and I don't see an equivalent replacement anywhere."
Rangnick went on to say that any change must be made with a view to providing at least the same or better working conditions. Concerns that he would quit his job due to the imminent departure of Neuhold were misplaced, however. "Nobody would believe that I turned down two concrete offers on May 1 and opted for Austria, that I would consider leaving the whole thing because of something like that. Nobody would understand that, and the connection to the team, the staff and also the country of Austria is too extraordinary."
That's why he "certainly won't" think about leaving the ÖFB, Rangnick emphasized. "But that doesn't mean that we say yes and amen to everything that happens."
"In truth, the ÖFB needs three new managers"
An extraordinary presidium meeting will be held in Vienna on Friday, at which Mitterdorfer will probably announce the dismissal of Neuhold and ÖFB General Secretary Thomas Hollerer and possibly also push through a new association CEO. Under the new strong leadership personality, a managing director of sport and a managing director of economics are planned, with current sports director Peter Schöttel and Hollerer considered candidates for these two positions. "In reality, the ÖFB needs three new managers, and relatively quickly," said Rangnick.
