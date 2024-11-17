Rangnick: “You can’t play much better”

Ralf Rangnick (ÖFB team boss): "We had chances for five, six if not more goals. For me it was one of the best, if not the best game since I've been team manager. You can't play better over 75 minutes. That was a difference in class. I told the team that I'm delighted with the game. The only thing that doesn't fit is the result. It was a game that took us another step forward. They (Slovenia) didn't have any chances to score, and the goal wasn't one either. We initiated that ourselves. He didn't hit the ball the way he wanted to either. We had a lot of chances.