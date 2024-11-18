Zero pay round coming?
Austerity pen: state civil servants are on alert
Behind the scenes in Styrian state politics: the staff representatives of Styrian state employees are not playing along with a possible zero pay round for civil servants. And: SPÖ member of parliament Michaela Grubesa is calling on the new federal government to amend the military law.
Many Styrian state civil servants almost got a bite stuck in their throats at Sunday breakfast: Before the civil servants' salary negotiations, the President of the Court of Audit, Margit Kraker, spoke out clearly in the "Krone" newspaper in favor of a zero pay round for federal employees. This would also affect all employees in the province of Styria.
Georg Pessler, the highest staff representative for Styrian state employees, is anything but enthusiastic. "The state service and public administration will always do their bit. But we will certainly not rush ahead with a zero wage round," Pessler tells the "Krone" newspaper. First of all, the new federal government should tackle a reform of tasks. "There are certainly enough opportunities to make savings."
Helicopters from Aigen should be allowed to take off
Keyword new federal government: SPÖ member of state parliament Michaela Grubesa is calling for the military law to be adapted - this should affect the air base in Aigen im Ennstal.
What is at stake? In future, twelve Leonardo helicopters are to be stationed at the army barracks, which could also be used in the event of a disaster. However, they will only be allowed to take off once all civilian resources have been exhausted. In other words, the provincial warning center must first request a helicopter from the Ministry of the Interior - only if this is already in use elsewhere would a Leonardo be deployed.
"If, for example, the mountain rescue team needs air support for a rescue on the Grimming, the police helicopter comes from Graz and takes 45 minutes. But the flight time from Aigen is only a few minutes," says Grubesa. An exemption (in the military law) for the take-off permission of the army helicopters is therefore the order of the day.
Yesterday's Foresight survey commissioned by "Krone" and ORF pleased both the ÖVP and the FPÖ. In a future provincial government, 59% would like to see the Black Party back on board - "that gives us a tailwind for the final days", says ÖVP regional manager Detlev Eisel-Eiselsberg.
FPÖ campaign manager Stefan Hermann is jubilant about "the good mood" and the fact that Mario Kunasek would be in first place in a direct provincial election.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.