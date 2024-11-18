Carinthian doctors operate and help in Africa

67 operations on the schedule

A total of 67 operations were planned. Lanner: "The focus was on the surgical treatment of children, adolescents and women as well as the expansion of the dialysis department." As a result, 21 children and 22 women were treated. Ten patients received surgical dialysis access (permcatheter) to ensure pain-free dialysis. "The collaboration with the head of anaesthesia at the hospital and his team was characterized by mutual respect and a willingness to learn from each other," the Carinthian doctors say gratefully.