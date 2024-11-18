Medical impuls teams
Carinthian doctors operate and help in Africa
A dedicated team of doctors has set itself the task of supporting surgical care in Nigeria, especially for children and women.
"These are circumstances that we are not familiar with here," says Carinthian gynecologist Max Lanner, a member of the Austrian "Medical impuls Team", which supports charitable projects in countries with limited medical infrastructure.
This year, a team - mainly from Carinthia - also made the trip to Nigeria. "We took a total of 16 suitcases of donated aid supplies with us to hand over to St. Mary's Children and Community Hospital," report doctors Christoph Arneitz, Simone Senica, Max Lanner, Julia Lanner, Nina Kribitz and Teresa Angerer proudly. Medical technicians Christoph Göttlicher and Silvia Hackl were also part of the Africa mission.
It is amazing how little resources people in poor countries have to try to practice medicine.
Gynäkologe Maximilian Lanner
67 operations on the schedule
A total of 67 operations were planned. Lanner: "The focus was on the surgical treatment of children, adolescents and women as well as the expansion of the dialysis department." As a result, 21 children and 22 women were treated. Ten patients received surgical dialysis access (permcatheter) to ensure pain-free dialysis. "The collaboration with the head of anaesthesia at the hospital and his team was characterized by mutual respect and a willingness to learn from each other," the Carinthian doctors say gratefully.
But not everything went smoothly
"As the anaesthesia machine on site was no longer working, a mobile ventilator was organized at short notice so that operations under general anaesthesia could also be carried out safely," explains Lanner.
This mission was more than formative for the doctors. "It was incredibly moving but also shocking at the same time. On the one hand, you can see how poor the people are, but on the other, it's exciting to see how little resources people have to try and practice medicine there," says Lanner emotionally.
Next year, the team also wants to travel to a poor country to help.
