"Gave up on style?"

Gwen Stefani’s new hairstyle causes a lot of laughter

Nachrichten
17.11.2024 11:25

Whether Marilyn Monroe or Jennifer Aniston: stars have always set new trends with their hairstyles. But will Gwen Stefani's new haircut really catch on? But it is certainly a talking point ...

0 Kommentare

Gwen Stefani showed off her new hairstyle for the first time at the end of the week on her way to a radio interview.

Stefani with a new hairstyle
And you could see it: Although the 55-year-old has remained true to her platinum blonde mane, the hairdresser she trusts has really let off steam.

Gwen Stefani presented her new hairstyle for the first time at the end of the week. (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Gwen Stefani presented her new hairstyle for the first time at the end of the week.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

Stefani has given her hair a new cut, which at first glance seems a little unusual. Instead of smooth transitions, the singer's hair has more than clearly visible layers - once at chin level and then again at collarbone level. 

Haircut causes ridicule
When Stefani presented her new look on Instagram, the fresh cut caused a lot of ridicule.

"Have you given up on style and fashion, girl, what's wrong with your hair?" asked one fan, almost horrified. "Couldn't decide how long you wanted your hair?" joked another. 

"Please ditch the extensions," one fan commented on the new hairstyle, while another wrote: "Oh, Gwen, you're my idol. But can you please explain the hairstyle?"

"Looks so beautiful"
But there were also fans who jumped to the singer's defense against the criticism of her hairstyle. "Gwen looks so beautiful. Her hair doesn't matter if it's extensions or loose, she's so beautiful - inside and out," raved one follower.

Incidentally, Gwen Stefani's new look comes at the same time as new music: the ex-No Doubt singer's new album "Bouquet" has been available since the end of the week. 

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
