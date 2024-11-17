"Gave up on style?"
Gwen Stefani’s new hairstyle causes a lot of laughter
Whether Marilyn Monroe or Jennifer Aniston: stars have always set new trends with their hairstyles. But will Gwen Stefani's new haircut really catch on? But it is certainly a talking point ...
Gwen Stefani showed off her new hairstyle for the first time at the end of the week on her way to a radio interview.
Stefani with a new hairstyle
And you could see it: Although the 55-year-old has remained true to her platinum blonde mane, the hairdresser she trusts has really let off steam.
Stefani has given her hair a new cut, which at first glance seems a little unusual. Instead of smooth transitions, the singer's hair has more than clearly visible layers - once at chin level and then again at collarbone level.
Haircut causes ridicule
When Stefani presented her new look on Instagram, the fresh cut caused a lot of ridicule.
"Have you given up on style and fashion, girl, what's wrong with your hair?" asked one fan, almost horrified. "Couldn't decide how long you wanted your hair?" joked another.
"Please ditch the extensions," one fan commented on the new hairstyle, while another wrote: "Oh, Gwen, you're my idol. But can you please explain the hairstyle?"
"Looks so beautiful"
But there were also fans who jumped to the singer's defense against the criticism of her hairstyle. "Gwen looks so beautiful. Her hair doesn't matter if it's extensions or loose, she's so beautiful - inside and out," raved one follower.
Incidentally, Gwen Stefani's new look comes at the same time as new music: the ex-No Doubt singer's new album "Bouquet" has been available since the end of the week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.