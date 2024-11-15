Greens, Neos, FPÖ
Female reinforcement arrives in the intensive election campaign
The Styrian state election campaign is entering the home straight. On Friday, several parties received strong female support from Vienna and Salzburg. What the Green Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler, Neos leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger and FPÖ Deputy Governor Marlene Svazek had to say.
Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler made a detour to Stainz near Straden in southern Styria two days before leaving for the climate protection conference in Azerbaijan. There, the Greens honored the Blaurackenverein, which has been committed to preserving habitats for animals, plants and fungi for 25 years.
Gewessler also drummed up support for green issues: "We are European champions when it comes to building on land. We are therefore continuing to fight for binding targets for land consumption." The Minister also emphasized the importance of the renaturation ordinance that she made possible: "This is the most important nature conservation law in Europe for decades. Styria should take the opportunity to restore healthy nature in some places."
Still against the expansion of the Pyhrn highway
The Styrian minister has blocked the expansion of the A9 motorway south of Graz, much to the annoyance of the ÖVP, SPÖ and FPÖ. She will probably not be a member of the next federal government. Will there be a third lane? Gewessler naturally hopes not: "The simple formula is: more road means more traffic. If another lane is built, there will also be congestion on this one." The past few years have shown that emissions can also be reduced in Austria.
Styrian top candidate Sandra Krautwaschl is also in election campaign mode: "Nobody but us is protecting our livelihoods, we will need every vote on 24 November so that we can continue to do so."
Climate conference will be particularly difficult
And what are Gewessler's expectations when he travels to Baku for a week? "It will be a particularly difficult conference this year. But it is the only place where everyone is sitting at the same table: those who are particularly affected by the climate crisis and those who can stop it. We must ensure that we stay on course even in stormy times and stand united as an EU."
"Rolling out the red carpet" for companies
On Friday, Neos leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger swapped the exploratory talks with the ÖVP and SPÖ in Vienna for a sunny morning run along the Mur and a press appointment with the Styrian top candidate Niko Swatek. Meinl-Reisinger also wanted to stay in Styria in terms of topics: "Just this much about the exploratory talks: things are going well." Talks are being held in a spirit of trust.
However, (primary) education is more important: "We must finally understand that it's not just about compatibility, but that this is the first educational institution," she pleaded. This also determines whether young people join the AMS. "Bureaucracy and requirements" for companies are "robbing the future", instead entrepreneurs should be "rolled out the red carpet".
Niko Swatek described the ÖVP and SPÖ government as "burnt out and used up" and called for ten percent more net from gross: "We pay for a Porsche and get a Fiat." In return, the federal government must also do its job. Also in the Neos' list of demands: That the province of Styria takes over elective doctor bills, maximum limits for soil sealing for the municipalities.
FPÖ in government: "Then the world won't end"
The FPÖ welcomed Marlene Svazek, Deputy Governor of Salzburg, to Feldbach, but also looked towards Vienna. In Styria, they have a good chance of crossing the finish line in first place, said top candidate Mario Kunasek: "Otherwise, we are threatened with something similar to what happened in the federal government, where the election losers ÖVP and SPÖ are hanging on and forming a coalition of losers with the Neos as a cheap sidekick."
What happens if the Freedom Party governs? Svazek: "Then the world won't end, the clocks won't stand still either, but they will tick differently." In Salzburg, the FPÖ governs together with the ÖVP. In the area of asylum, the support system has been restructured. "Benefits are cut if compulsory German and values courses are not completed."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
