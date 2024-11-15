Female reinforcement arrives in the intensive election campaign

Still against the expansion of the Pyhrn highway

The Styrian minister has blocked the expansion of the A9 motorway south of Graz, much to the annoyance of the ÖVP, SPÖ and FPÖ. She will probably not be a member of the next federal government. Will there be a third lane? Gewessler naturally hopes not: "The simple formula is: more road means more traffic. If another lane is built, there will also be congestion on this one." The past few years have shown that emissions can also be reduced in Austria.