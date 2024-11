Local tradition goes under against low-cost giants

"Apron made of iridescent dupioni silk and rhinestone daisies on the ribbons" - this description of a dirndl apron on the Gössl website is obviously too unwieldy for customers. The brightly illuminated signage of the budget fashion chain New Yorker with "Dirndl - 24.99 euros", on the other hand, is attractive. So much so that the next traditional Austrian company now has to fight for survival.