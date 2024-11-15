Glamorous party
Season 2: Party like “The Empress”!
Netflix presents the long-awaited 2nd season of "Die Kaiserin"! To mark the start of the new episodes, krone.at invites you to the big fan event "Club Elisabeth" on November 22 at Café Gloriette in Vienna. Take part now and win tickets for this glamorous celebration!
The lavishly produced Netflix series "The Empress" tells the story of Empress Elisabeth of Austria and fascinates with a mixture of historical authenticity and modern storytelling. The first season was awarded "Best Drama Series" at the 51st International Emmy® Awards.
Season 2 delves even deeper into the life of the young empress
Following the great success of the first season, the sequel, starting November 22, delves even deeper into the life of the young empress, who balances between courtly constraints, political pressure and her own desire for freedom. With her rebellious nature and desire for self-determination, Elisabeth not only causes a stir at the Viennese court, but also inspires millions of viewers worldwide in the Netflix series.
The leading roles are once again played by an outstanding ensemble: Devrim Lingnau once again shines as Empress Elisabeth, Philip Froissant embodies Emperor Franz Joseph, and Melika Foroutan impresses as Archduchess Sophie. Historic locations and magnificent costumes make the series a visual experience that transports viewers into the opulent world of the 19th century.
Take part & win
Experience the glamorous start of the second season of "The Empress" at Netflix's exclusive "Club Elisabeth" event! The celebration will take place on Thursday, November 22, at Café Gloriette in Schönbrunn Palace Park (1130 Vienna). Admission is from 20:00. Look forward to a DJ, party, drinks & food and lots of surprises - in the style of Elisabeth's Night Out!
We are giving away 5 x 2 tickets for this unforgettable evening. Fill out the form below and secure your chance. The closing date for entries is November 19 at 9 am. Good luck!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.