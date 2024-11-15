Season 2: Party like “The Empress”!

Season 2 delves even deeper into the life of the young empress

Following the great success of the first season, the sequel, starting November 22, delves even deeper into the life of the young empress, who balances between courtly constraints, political pressure and her own desire for freedom. With her rebellious nature and desire for self-determination, Elisabeth not only causes a stir at the Viennese court, but also inspires millions of viewers worldwide in the Netflix series.