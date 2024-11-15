Lawsuit revealed:
West had ‘loud’ sex with Bianca during meeting
A lawsuit against Kanye West reveals something juicy: As an ex-employee claims, the rapper left a business meeting to have "loud" sex with Bianca Censori. But these are not the only allegations against Kim Kardashian's ex.
Murphy Aficionado once worked as a project manager for Kanye West. In the court documents available to "TMZ", he makes serious accusations against his former employer. It is about discrimination, a hostile working environment and the non-payment of wages.
Kanye with "unbuttoned pants"
According to Kanye West's ex-employee, there was an extremely unpleasant business meeting with the rapper in a hotel suite in California in November 2022.
When he arrived, Kanye came into the room "shirtless, out of breath and with his pants unbuttoned". His wife Bianca was in the next room - "topless", her breasts covered only by her hands. According to Aficionado, it was obvious "that they had just had sex".
But that was not all: when Aficionado, "overwhelmed with discomfort", offered to come back later, West instructed him: "Wait here, don't leave." The employee did as he was told, as he was afraid of his boss's "explosive anger and aggression".
"Loud moaning" from the next room
After West had disappeared back into the next room, "loud moaning and clapping" could be heard. Loud and clear, as the rapper had only left the door ajar.
After around ten minutes, Kanye returned - "as if nothing had happened", but dressed in a T-shirt with a swastika printed on it. "Don't you like my shirt?" West even asked.
West showed naked photos of Kim
"Then Ye sat down with Aficionado without being asked and showed him naked photos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on his cell phone," US media also quote from the complaint by West's ex-employee.
Another meeting with West was similar, the lawsuit further reveals. However, instead of having sex with Censori, West had sex with a masseuse. The incidents had "hurt" him and made him feel "dehumanized", according to Aficionado.
Wages not paid
West's ex-employee makes further serious accusations against the rapper in his lawsuit. According to the complaint, "anti-Semitic tirades and conspiracy theories" were on Kanye's daily agenda. "On these days, Ye yelled incessantly with his employees, Aficionado included," the lawsuit states.
West also allegedly owed his employee his wages. Instead of receiving the agreed 125 US dollars per hour, West did not pay Aficionado a cent in the nine months that he worked for the rapper for around 70 hours a week.
Kanye West has come under increasing fire in the USA in recent years for anti-Semitic comments. Gap, Balenciaga and Adidas, among others, ended their collaboration with the rapper.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
