Team grades from the "Krone"
Baumgartner stands out with goal and performance
Austria's national soccer team recorded a commanding 2-0 victory over underdog Kazakhstan despite the grueling journey to the Far East. The grades for our team players are given by "Krone" editor Lukas Schneider ...
Scores: 6 world class, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 underused
Alexander Schlager - 3
The biggest challenge was that he had to keep his body going in the cold temperatures. Only called upon once in the first half, he exuded calm.
Stefan Posch - 3
He was always well involved in the attack down the right flank and provided the ideal pass to Baumgartner to make it 1:0.
Kevin Danso - 3
The long break was noticeable for the Lens international. He was his usual strong self in tackles, but too often made careless mistakes with the ball.
Philipp Lienhart - 3
Like Danso, he was hardly challenged in the center of defence, but was solid in the build-up play.
Alexander Prass - 3
He had no problems at the back, but lacked power up front.
Konrad Laimer - 3
He had a quiet working day in front of the defense and also played well on the ball.
Nicolas Seiwald - 3
The ever-present was always the winner in duels. He didn't have to put in a huge amount of running this time.
Romano Schmid - 3
The Werder international made an effort, but was hardly able to assert himself up front.
Christoph Baumgartner - 5
"Baumi" showed a remarkable hook in front of goal, was always focused and lively. The Leipzig player was also responsible for the goal with his run. Most eye-catching Austrian!
Patrick Wimmer - 3
He tried a lot, but was unlucky. He only hit the bar in front of an empty goal.
Michael Gregoritsch - 4
"Gregerl" harmonized well with Baumgartner and also showed his technical skills with his free-kick goal to make it 2:0.
Phillipp Mwene - 3
He delivered many crosses and had plenty of space up front.
Matthias Seidl - 3
Solid performance.
Kevin Stöger - 3
He was inconspicuous after coming on as a substitute.
Junior Adamu - 0 The Freiburg player was unpleasant for the opposition after his substitution.
Andreas Weimann - 0
