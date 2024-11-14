Comeback confirmed
The sensation is perfect! Lindsey Vonn really wants to give it another go and get back into her ski bindings five years after ending her career. The four-time overall World Cup winner confirmed this to the US "New York Times".
"My goal is to enjoy this and hopefully this path will lead me to World Cup races," explained the speed specialist. As Vonn noted, her return was not planned, but she is convinced that she will be able to score points at the speed races in Beaver Creek on December 14 and 15 - provided she gets permission.
Training camp with US team
The US American also wants to get involved in St. Moritz a week later with the help of a wild card. Before that, however, the now 40-year-old will first head to Copper Mountain in Colorado, where she will attend a training camp with the US ski team.
Vonn, who ended her career in 2019 and has repeatedly struggled with several injury problems in recent years, has not ruled out competing at the 2026 Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo. "I've always enjoyed racing in Cortina and I've had a lot of success in Cortina. I don't know what the next few months and the next year and a half have in store for me," said the Vancouver 2010 Olympic champion. She only underwent an operation in April and her artificial knee joint allowed her to make pain-free turns in the snow again for the first time a few weeks ago - for example in Sölden, where she was spotted on the Tiefenbachferner with her former coach Chris Knight.
Still juice in the lemon
The fact that the ski queen is returning to the big ski stage once again is also thanks to tennis legend Roger Federer. "Roger said something that has stayed with me. He said: 'I squeezed every drop out of the lemon I had. There was nothing left for me to give,'" Vonn revealed. Although she had the feeling that she had squeezed everything out at the end of her career, she believes she has more juice left again.
For weeks, the media around the world had been puzzling over the return of the two-time world champion, but now the cat is really out of the bag. After the comebacks of Lucas Braathen (Brazil) and Marcel Hirscher (Netherlands), Vonn is already the third ski superstar to interrupt her World Cup retirement for another adventure.
