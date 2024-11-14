Vonn, who ended her career in 2019 and has repeatedly struggled with several injury problems in recent years, has not ruled out competing at the 2026 Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo. "I've always enjoyed racing in Cortina and I've had a lot of success in Cortina. I don't know what the next few months and the next year and a half have in store for me," said the Vancouver 2010 Olympic champion. She only underwent an operation in April and her artificial knee joint allowed her to make pain-free turns in the snow again for the first time a few weeks ago - for example in Sölden, where she was spotted on the Tiefenbachferner with her former coach Chris Knight.