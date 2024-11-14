Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Comeback confirmed

Nachrichten
14.11.2024 13:53

The sensation is perfect! Lindsey Vonn really wants to give it another go and get back into her ski bindings five years after ending her career. The four-time overall World Cup winner confirmed this to the US "New York Times".

0 Kommentare

"My goal is to enjoy this and hopefully this path will lead me to World Cup races," explained the speed specialist. As Vonn noted, her return was not planned, but she is convinced that she will be able to score points at the speed races in Beaver Creek on December 14 and 15 - provided she gets permission.

Training camp with US team
The US American also wants to get involved in St. Moritz a week later with the help of a wild card. Before that, however, the now 40-year-old will first head to Copper Mountain in Colorado, where she will attend a training camp with the US ski team. 

Vonn, who ended her career in 2019 and has repeatedly struggled with several injury problems in recent years, has not ruled out competing at the 2026 Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo. "I've always enjoyed racing in Cortina and I've had a lot of success in Cortina. I don't know what the next few months and the next year and a half have in store for me," said the Vancouver 2010 Olympic champion. She only underwent an operation in April and her artificial knee joint allowed her to make pain-free turns in the snow again for the first time a few weeks ago - for example in Sölden, where she was spotted on the Tiefenbachferner with her former coach Chris Knight.

In 2010, Lindsey Vonn won gold in the downhill at the Olympic Games in Vancouver. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
In 2010, Lindsey Vonn won gold in the downhill at the Olympic Games in Vancouver.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Still juice in the lemon
The fact that the ski queen is returning to the big ski stage once again is also thanks to tennis legend Roger Federer. "Roger said something that has stayed with me. He said: 'I squeezed every drop out of the lemon I had. There was nothing left for me to give,'" Vonn revealed. Although she had the feeling that she had squeezed everything out at the end of her career, she believes she has more juice left again.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen is now stepping on the gas for Brazil, ... (Bild: GEPA)
Lucas Pinheiro Braathen is now stepping on the gas for Brazil, ...
(Bild: GEPA)
... Marcel Hirscher for the Netherlands. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
... Marcel Hirscher for the Netherlands.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

For weeks, the media around the world had been puzzling over the return of the two-time world champion, but now the cat is really out of the bag. After the comebacks of Lucas Braathen (Brazil) and Marcel Hirscher (Netherlands), Vonn is already the third ski superstar to interrupt her World Cup retirement for another adventure. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf