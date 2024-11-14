"Horrible vision"
Eva Longoria turns her back on the USA after Trump’s victory
Some celebrities had announced it in the event of Donald Trump's election - she is making it happen. Eva Longoria has now revealed in "Marie Claire" magazine that she has left the United States permanently with her family.
"I've spent my entire adult life in America, but that chapter of my life is over now," said the "Desperate Housewives" beauty, who will be commuting between Mexico and Spain in future because America has become a "vision of horror" for her.
"Was clearly wrong"
Even before Trump's election, Longoria no longer really felt at home in her native California: "The vibe has simply changed. Then there's the high level of homelessness and the taxes."
But it is Trump's upcoming second term in office that has finally done the rest for the 49-year-old: "What shocks me is not that he won. It's that a convicted felon who spews so much hate can hold the highest office in the land. I always thought we only vote for our best. I was clearly wrong!"
"America will become a terrible place"
Longoria still remembers 2016 well, when Trump won for the first time: "I was depressed for the first time in my life afterwards." But this time, things are even worse for her and she foresees a dark future for her home country: "If he keeps his promises, America will become a terrible place."
Longoria knows that she is privileged to be able to "just flee somewhere else". She owns properties in Spain and Mexico with her husband José Bastón, with whom she has son Santiago (6).
The family had already spent less time in their villa in Los Angeles in recent years, which is why the final step was not difficult for her: "I only feel sorry for all my compatriots who are not as lucky as I am. They will be stuck in this dystopian country. I feel sadness and nervousness for them!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.