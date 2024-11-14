Murder trial in Ried
Son stabbed father to death: murder trial in Ried today
Because he had taken psychotropic drugs, a now 22-year-old did not want to go to his teaching job. In an argument, the father fired shots, whereupon the son fatally wounded him with a knife. The trial will now clarify whether it was murder, assault or actually self-defense.
It is an incredibly tragic family story, which will be brought to trial on Thursday at Ried Regional Court. The father, a long-distance lorry driver who retired early due to his alcohol addiction, the son, who slipped into drug addiction as a teenager, and the highly educated mother, supportive but never strong enough to stand up to the father.
Escalation in mutual intoxication
The decades-long conflict escalated on January 19. The father had picked up his intoxicated son from Linz, even though he had 2.5 per mille in his blood, and the argument had already started in the car. "He was completely drunk, swore at me the whole way, I didn't say anything," said the defendant. Around two in the morning, the son was supposed to drive to his apprenticeship as a baker, but he refused because of his condition. The argument then escalated further:
Threatened with great-uncle
The father said that he would get Ossi, a manly great-uncle with several criminal convictions, to finally "straighten out his son's calves", whereupon the argument continued and the mother joined in. "I pushed him away and then slapped him twice in the kitchen because he was shouting so much and spitting at me," the 22-year-old told the court.
Suddenly there was the shot
But, as is apparently usual, this had the opposite effect. "I then went from the kitchen into the living room, sat down in my seat and put music on the TV, and suddenly there was a gunshot, it was extremely loud. I knew it was aimed at me, because he kept saying he was going to kill me, my mom and himself," the gruesome account continues. "I then took the knife from the table and went to the wall next to the door, where the next shot was already fired - and the bullet hit exactly where my head had been before. I was incredibly scared for my life!"ohn
Son took advantage of the jam
The father then wanted to reload and came face to face with his son. Because of the jam, the son had a moment: "I just wanted him to let go of the gun. I wanted to snatch it away from him, but he didn't let go. Then I stabbed him until he dropped it. You can't think in a situation like that, I didn't feel anything except fear for my life! I just wanted to live and for him to put the gun down." Seven of the nine stabs went into the shoulder of the gun hand, emphasized defence lawyer Andreas Mauhart, who is representing the young man "pro bono", i.e. free of charge. He is convinced: "The accused did not experience the love he needed from childhood. If he had been my son, he might not be sitting in the dock today, but instead of my colleague as his defense lawyer!"
Always fighting for love from his father
"My father wasn't fundamentally a bad person, he just didn't know what was happening. When he was drunk, he was completely unpredictable, often lashed out at me and always insulted me and my mother. Nevertheless, I also had my father's date of birth tattooed on me because I loved him! He knew that too, but never really reacted to it," the son reports matter-of-factly. The judge also shows the two weapons used: first the modern large-caliber hunting rifle, then the small knife with which the son stabbed him.
If convicted, the 22-year-old faces life imprisonment. It is still unclear whether a verdict will be reached on Thursday.
