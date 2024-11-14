Son stabbed father to death: murder trial in Ried today

Son took advantage of the jam

The father then wanted to reload and came face to face with his son. Because of the jam, the son had a moment: "I just wanted him to let go of the gun. I wanted to snatch it away from him, but he didn't let go. Then I stabbed him until he dropped it. You can't think in a situation like that, I didn't feel anything except fear for my life! I just wanted to live and for him to put the gun down." Seven of the nine stabs went into the shoulder of the gun hand, emphasized defence lawyer Andreas Mauhart, who is representing the young man "pro bono", i.e. free of charge. He is convinced: "The accused did not experience the love he needed from childhood. If he had been my son, he might not be sitting in the dock today, but instead of my colleague as his defense lawyer!"