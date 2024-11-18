Ilse Storfer-Schmied, poetry

As a freelance artist in the fields of poetry, painting and composition, Ilse Storfer-Schmied is committed to promoting culture in adult education, community building in local associations and intergenerational cooperation. For this reason, the Lavant Valley native has already been awarded the professional title of professor by the Federal President. From 1975 to 1990, Storfer-Schmied worked as a choirmaster for various choirs and as a lecturer for choir conducting at the KBW singing weeks in Carinthia, then as a choirmaster for several choirs in Lower Austria and Vienna and also as a choir lecturer in the choir association. In 1990, she founded the choir of the "Club Carinthia" in Vienna to enable Carinthian singing in a cozy circle and has thus given many "emigrated Carinthians" a sense of home. In her association Kulturwerkstatt Sacoma, she offers a platform for creative people to perform at regular events. Over the years, she has produced 19 books of poetry and short prose - some in Carinthian dialect - seven masses, four booklets of children's songs and hundreds of choral songs. She is also active as a presenter of various cultural events. She has supported Dieter Hölbling-Gauster as deputy chairman of the Zammelsberg poetry community for almost 40 years.