Folk culture ambassador
100,000 people are active in 2,000 folk culture associations in Carinthia - provided there are enough idealists to organize, motivate and lend a hand. 13 of them were honored as ambassadors of folk culture at the Customs Fair.
They do something special for folk culture, pass on customs to future generations, uphold traditions and promote the community in around 2000 associations: 13 deserving personalities were honored on the customs stage at the Klagenfurt exhibition grounds on Sunday. The "Ambassador of Folk Culture" badge, which has been awarded since 2015, is also a mandate to keep traditions alive.
Harald Karl, chairman of the Schuhplattlerverein Almrausch Sattendorf
Harald Karl discovered Schuhplattler at the age of seven. He has been chairman of the Schuhplattlerverein Almrausch Sattendorf since 1986 and holds the office of referee for the Carinthian Federation of Folklore and Traditional Costume Associations. Harald Karl was also commander of the Sattendorf fire brigade for 34 years and has already been awarded the Carinthian laurel in silver and gold with diamonds for his work.
Richard Mayer, Sadnig Buam and Dirndln Association
Richard has been a member of the Sadnig Buam und Dirndln since 1978 and has already held a number of club positions: for example, he was chairman and head dancer as well as head of youth dancing and platteln. In addition, Richard Mayer was mainly responsible for the organization of club church days and anniversary celebrations. His expertise was an important part of the adjudication committee at the Carinthian Federation of Folklore and Traditional Costume Associations, where he was an adjudicator and referee. Mayer was also active as provincial head dancer and deputy provincial chairman.
Hermann Sorger, Lavamünder Buam association
Hermann Sorger was active as the founding chairman of the Lavamünder Buam from 1984 to 2017, after which he became an honorary chairman of the Schuhplattler group. Since 2000, he has been deputy chairman of the Carinthian Federation of Folklore and Traditional Costume Associations.
Hildegard Griesser, Velden local group of the Carinthian Landsmannschaft
Hildegard Griesser is a board member of the Velden local group of the Carinthian Landsmannschaft and co-founder of the Carinthian Children's Painting School.
Maria Hartlieb, Austria Guide
Maria Hartlieb from Grafenstein is a state-certified tourist guide/Austria Guide and Natur Aktiv Guide, was chairwoman of the Austrian Guide Carinthia for many years and often organized exciting folk culture themed tours in Carinthia in Italian and German.
Hans Hohenwarter, Carinthian Landsmannschaft (KLM)
Hans Hohenwarter is chairman of the KLM local group Rattendorf and an active board member of the Gailtal branch of the KLM.
Ingeborg Müllner, Stadelfenster Association
Ingeborg Müllner from Klagenfurt is a founding member and board member of the Stadelfenster association, which has been active since 2005 and documents the brick culture. The rescuer of many Stadelfenster windows is also an expert on the subject and author of books.
Dieter Müllner, Stadelfenster Association
Dieter Müllner is a founding member and chairman of the Stadelfenster association. The couple has now collected around 1100 bricks, which are housed in the Carinthia Museum's Collection and Science Center.
Hannelore Pichler, traditional costume group Heiligenblut
In 1987, Hannelore Pichler called for the founding of the Heiligenblut traditional costume group, she is now honorary chairwoman.
Albert Ulrich, Carinthian Landsmannschaft
Albert Ulrich is just as active on the provincial board of the Carinthian Landsmannschaft (KLM) as he is as district chairman of the KLM in Völkermarkt.
Ilse Storfer-Schmied, poetry
As a freelance artist in the fields of poetry, painting and composition, Ilse Storfer-Schmied is committed to promoting culture in adult education, community building in local associations and intergenerational cooperation. For this reason, the Lavant Valley native has already been awarded the professional title of professor by the Federal President. From 1975 to 1990, Storfer-Schmied worked as a choirmaster for various choirs and as a lecturer for choir conducting at the KBW singing weeks in Carinthia, then as a choirmaster for several choirs in Lower Austria and Vienna and also as a choir lecturer in the choir association. In 1990, she founded the choir of the "Club Carinthia" in Vienna to enable Carinthian singing in a cozy circle and has thus given many "emigrated Carinthians" a sense of home. In her association Kulturwerkstatt Sacoma, she offers a platform for creative people to perform at regular events. Over the years, she has produced 19 books of poetry and short prose - some in Carinthian dialect - seven masses, four booklets of children's songs and hundreds of choral songs. She is also active as a presenter of various cultural events. She has supported Dieter Hölbling-Gauster as deputy chairman of the Zammelsberg poetry community for almost 40 years.
Johanna Ganster, Chairwoman of the Bürger- und Goldhaubenfrauen Völkermarkt
The Völkermarkt native has been Chairwoman of the Bürger- und Goldhaubenfrauen Völkermarkt since 2017 and Deputy President Monika Plieschnegger since 2019. Ganster has organized many things, such as the pavilion at the Bürgerlust on the occasion of the "CARINTHIja 2020" celebrations.
Barbara Röhrs, Citizens' Wives Völkermarkt
As a member of the citizens' wives of the voting town of Völkermarkt, Röhrs was secretary and deputy chairwoman for a long time. Thanks to her organizational talent, she has achieved a lot in the association, such as the revitalization of the Bürgerlustpark or the renovation of the war memorial on Völkermarkt's main square.
