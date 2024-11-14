Attacker dead
Explosions outside Brazil’s Supreme Court
Two explosions rocked the government district of Brasilia on Tuesday evening (local time). The Supreme Court had to be evacuated - one man was killed in the attack.
Initially, only one fatality was reported - local media published images suggesting explosions outside the Supreme Court. The police and fire department eventually confirmed that there had been detonations.
Attacker tried to break into Supreme Court
A man is said to have tried to break into the Supreme Court, as the governor of the federal district, Celina Leão, explained. However, the unknown man had not succeeded. His body was discovered in the square opposite the court building.
According to the authorities, the first explosion occurred in a parking lot next to the courthouse. An explosive device went off in the trunk of a parked car. There is no information yet on the second explosion, which also occurred on the Square of the Three Powers - the police are investigating, it was said.
The executive cordoned off the government district. Judges and employees of the authority were taken to safety after the incident. A spokesperson for the Brazilian president explained that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was not in the adjacent presidential palace during the explosions.
Attacker could be Bolsonaro supporter
The Supreme Court had received several threats in the past - often from far-right groups or supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro. It is therefore suspected that the attacker could come from this environment. "The police will investigate quickly and thoroughly. We want to find out the motive for the attacks and restore peace and security as quickly as possible," promised Attorney General Jorge Messias on X.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.