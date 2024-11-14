Vorteilswelt
Attacker dead

Explosions outside Brazil’s Supreme Court

Nachrichten
14.11.2024 06:45

Two explosions rocked the government district of Brasilia on Tuesday evening (local time). The Supreme Court had to be evacuated - one man was killed in the attack. 

Initially, only one fatality was reported - local media published images suggesting explosions outside the Supreme Court. The police and fire department eventually confirmed that there had been detonations. 

A car is being investigated after the explosions outside the Supreme Court. (Bild: APA/ Associated Press)
A car is being investigated after the explosions outside the Supreme Court.
(Bild: APA/ Associated Press)

Attacker tried to break into Supreme Court
A man is said to have tried to break into the Supreme Court, as the governor of the federal district, Celina Leão, explained. However, the unknown man had not succeeded. His body was discovered in the square opposite the court building. 

According to the authorities, the first explosion occurred in a parking lot next to the courthouse. An explosive device went off in the trunk of a parked car. There is no information yet on the second explosion, which also occurred on the Square of the Three Powers - the police are investigating, it was said. 

(Bild: APA/Associated Press)
(Bild: APA/Associated Press)
(Bild: APA/AFP )
(Bild: APA/AFP )

The executive cordoned off the government district. Judges and employees of the authority were taken to safety after the incident. A spokesperson for the Brazilian president explained that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was not in the adjacent presidential palace during the explosions. 

Attacker could be Bolsonaro supporter
The Supreme Court had received several threats in the past - often from far-right groups or supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro. It is therefore suspected that the attacker could come from this environment. "The police will investigate quickly and thoroughly. We want to find out the motive for the attacks and restore peace and security as quickly as possible," promised Attorney General Jorge Messias on X.

Porträt von Miriam Krammer
Miriam Krammer
