Capitals defeat Fehervar ++ Bolzano new leader!

Fehervar loses to the Vienna Capitals

Fehervar's duel with the Caps was even for long stretches, with the first period remaining goalless. In the second period, Fehervar's Bence Stipsicz (23rd) was the first scorer of the game, which then tipped in favor of the Viennese. Jeremy Gregoire (38) tied the game at 1:1 at the end of the third period and Leon Wallner made it 2:1 in the 46th minute. When Fehervar took their goalie off the ice at the end, Nikolaus Hartl (59) scored into the empty net. It was the first defeat for the home team after eight ICE victories.