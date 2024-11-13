On the Brenner road
Six injured in accident after microsleep
Serious traffic accident in Tyrol on Wednesday! An Italian (55), who was traveling with his family by car on the Brenner road near Schönberg in the Stubai Valley, crashed into the car of a 64-year-old German due to a microsleep. A total of six people were injured.
At around 12.30 p.m., the Italian, his 55-year-old wife and their two daughters (21 and 27) were driving their car on the Brenner road coming from Innsbruck in the direction of Italy. "In the municipality of Schönberg in the Stubai Valley, the man probably drove into the oncoming lane due to microsleep," according to the police. He crashed into the oncoming vehicle of the German driver.
Passenger seriously injured
Due to the force of the collision, the 64-year-old's car was thrown back several meters and the Italian's car was thrown into a drainage ditch next to the road. The rescue chain was set in motion via the eCalls triggered by both cars. "According to the information available so far, the German suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident, while his 72-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries," said the police. The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Hall, the woman by helicopter to the hospital in Innsbruck.
Both vehicles severely damaged
According to the information available so far, the two 55-year-olds also suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital in Hall by ambulance. Their two daughters were taken to Innsbruck Hospital with serious injuries. There was considerable material damage to the vehicles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
