Six injured in accident after microsleep

Passenger seriously injured

Due to the force of the collision, the 64-year-old's car was thrown back several meters and the Italian's car was thrown into a drainage ditch next to the road. The rescue chain was set in motion via the eCalls triggered by both cars. "According to the information available so far, the German suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident, while his 72-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries," said the police. The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Hall, the woman by helicopter to the hospital in Innsbruck.