John Thune (63)

Political veteran becomes majority leader in the US Senate

13.11.2024 19:20

Following their election victory, the Republicans in the US Senate have elected John Thune as the future majority leader of the House of Representatives. This means that Donald Trump's preferred candidate, Rick Scott, was unable to prevail.

The 63-year-old Thune has been a member of the Senate for the state of South Dakota for almost 20 years. There he is part of his party's leadership circle. Trump's allies had recently tried to push through the radical Senator Scott from Florida for the office.

The 71-year-old is an ardent Trump supporter and would have been a less traditional choice for the post than Thune. However, Thune had also loyally backed Trump and his plans. He is not considered an opponent of the US President-elect.

McConnell era comes to an end
In last week's US election, the Republicans secured a majority in the Senate. Until January, the Democrats still hold sway in the chamber, with Republican Mitch McConnell as minority leader of his party. He announced at the beginning of the year that he would be giving up his top office.

Thune became involved in politics early on. In 1997, he became a member of the House of Representatives and was elected senator in 2005. Thune initially criticized Trump for his attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, in which Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden. However, he quickly got back in line behind Trump. In the spring, he voted in favor of billions in aid for Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

