With electric motors
Hyundai presents hydrogen-powered tanks
Hyundai is one of the few manufacturers to sell hydrogen-powered vehicles. Now a very special one is to be added: a tank. The new generation K3 is set to conquer the European market - and even outperform the German Leopard 2.
It is set to become the world's first hydrogen-powered tank. It is being manufactured by Hyundai Rotem, a subsidiary of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group, which also manufactures rail vehicles and production equipment, among other things.
The sprockets are driven by electric motors that draw their power from hydrogen fuel cells and batteries, as in corresponding cars, trucks and buses.
The reason for dispensing with the usual diesel engine is not to make wars more climate-friendly, but to reduce heat generation, among other things. This makes detection by enemy thermal imaging cameras, guided weapons and drones more difficult.
The 55-tonne vehicle is also said to accelerate better and drive more quietly than the K2 on which it is based, and it does not have to buy an engine when stationary. In addition, radar-absorbing materials should ensure increased safety for the three-man crew.
It is classically armed with a 130-millimetre smoothbore cannon, which is designed to hit targets at a distance of five kilometers. The Leopard 2 has a 120 caliber gun and also offers the option of remote control of threats.
The tank should be able to drive largely autonomously. Its AI-based fire control system is to have stronger pre-emptive strike capabilities.
However, it is not yet clear how the Hyundai tank will obtain hydrogen in an emergency. The H infrastructure is already practically non-existent for civilian vehicles. But who knows, the K3 is not expected to be ready for the market until 2040. However, the problem of the highly explosive tanks remains.
