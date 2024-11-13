Lack of co-determination favors job change

If the opportunities for co-determination are suitable, 80 percent of those surveyed are satisfied with their superiors and with their company's social attitude towards employees, according to the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor's survey on the work climate index conducted with IFES and Foresight. In contrast, 60 percent of dissatisfied employees are dissatisfied with these factors. And 38 percent of dissatisfied employees would like to see different working time regulations. Among those who are satisfied, however, the figure is only 23 percent. Among those who are dissatisfied, the proportion of those who would like to work less is also significantly higher.