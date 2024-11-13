Working climate
Lack of co-determination favors job change
If employees are dissatisfied with their opportunities for co-determination in the company, they are almost three times more likely to consider changing jobs - regardless of industry, company size and professional position.
However, only 57 percent of employees are currently satisfied in this regard, according to a survey by the Chamber of Labor (AK) Upper Austria. There are also other parameters that ensure a significantly better working atmosphere: opportunities to shape the workplace have just as positive an effect on employee satisfaction as a works council or staff representatives in the company.
If the opportunities for co-determination are suitable, 80 percent of those surveyed are satisfied with their superiors and with their company's social attitude towards employees, according to the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor's survey on the work climate index conducted with IFES and Foresight. In contrast, 60 percent of dissatisfied employees are dissatisfied with these factors. And 38 percent of dissatisfied employees would like to see different working time regulations. Among those who are satisfied, however, the figure is only 23 percent. Among those who are dissatisfied, the proportion of those who would like to work less is also significantly higher.
Tourism and gastronomy fare worst
However, there are clear differences in the assessment of co-determination and structuring options depending on the sector. Tourism and gastronomy fare the worst - both in terms of co-determination (49% satisfied) and in terms of opportunities to shape the company (62%). When it comes to organizational opportunities, education (74%) and health and social services (71%) stand out positively. However, only 52 percent are satisfied with the opportunities for co-determination. In the construction industry, 71 percent of employees rate the opportunities for organization positively and 67 percent are satisfied with the opportunities for co-determination.
Works council and staff representation make a difference
For employees, however, it also makes a difference whether there is a works council or staff representation: If this representation of interests is present, 66 percent are satisfied with the income and 63 percent with the further training opportunities. If there is no such representation, the proportion of satisfied employees drops to 55% and 52% respectively. And 68 percent of employees in organized companies are satisfied with their social security. In companies without representation of interests, the figure is only 55 percent.
By occupation, hairdressers and beauticians bring up the rear when it comes to representation of professional interests. Factory workers, on the other hand, are the most likely to have representation of their interests (81%), followed by toolmakers (79%) and bank employees (77%).
