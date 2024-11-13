U18 team boss Scherb:
“You have to realize that Austria is playing”
The "Krone" took a closer look at the red-white-red youth team in Eisenstadt. U18 team boss Martin Scherb chatted about Ralf Rangnick and the development of the ÖFB youth team, among other things.
A drone circled over the BFV pitch in Eisenstadt and dozens of cameras were at the ready. The ÖFB no longer leaves anything to chance when it comes to data analysis. The "Krone" took a look at the red-white-red under-18 footballers. And had a chat with team boss Martin Scherb during a local inspection:
... the status quo in Austrian youth football: "It's basically top. We already have many players abroad, for example at Bayern and Stuttgart, but also in the Youth League and in the 2nd division. Sometimes I would just like to see more confidence in Austrian talent."
... the current U18 squad: "The boys are great, the team spirit is unique. They work highly professionally in every session, are fully focused on the task at hand. And they also do things off the pitch, which makes me all the happier as a dad."
... the precarious situation in the association: "I'm not going to comment on that. We are concentrating on our work and on the further development of domestic soccer talent."
... Ralf Rangnick: "We youth team managers are in constant contact with him and his team. I've also learned a lot from him. Above all, to believe that you can beat teams that are better on paper."
... any guidelines from "above": "We're practically at the bottom of the national team food chain, if you like. Ideally, the effort that every player puts in is preparation for the A team. So we also cultivate the same style of play as the "big boys". Being highly active in all phases of the game, switching quickly. You just always have to recognize that Austria is playing."
... the future goals: "Now there are two more tests against the Czech Republic (tomorrow in Mattersburg/12pm), Sunday in Herzogenburg, note), we want to end the year on a positive note. And then we're already looking towards the U19 European Championship qualifiers in the fall. We want to be there and compete with the best."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
