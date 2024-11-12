Resignation suggested?
Babler: “Dornauer knows what he has to do”
SPÖ leader Andreas Babler has commented for the first time on Georg Dornauer's controversial hunting trip. His Tyrolean party colleague knows what he has to do, he said. However, he did not want to anticipate "intensive discussions" within the Tyrolean regional association.
Babler added in a joint statement with Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer on the status of the exploratory talks against Dornauer: if the Tyrolean SPÖ leader had broken the law, there would be "no more questions".
He could "more than understand" the criticism of his party colleague. If Dornauer were to face a vote of confidence, it would show whether he still had support in Tyrol. Babler expects a "very clear decision" soon.
As a reminder: The "Krone" published a hunting photo of Tyrol's deputy governor. It shows him posing with a shot stag and billionaire bankrupt René Benko despite the ban on weapons. Dornauer himself spoke of a "terrible look" and an "unfortunate episode". The 41-year-old is now fighting for his political survival.
"I am convinced that if he looks inside himself, he will know what he has to do," Carinthia's governor Peter Kaiser was also quoted as saying in the "Kleine Zeitung" newspaper on Tuesday. The Styrian SPÖ state party chairman struck a clearer tone in an interview with ORF Styria. He had "no understanding" for Dornauer's behavior, saying that "a certain line had been crossed". "I assume that the consequences here can only be that the Tyrolean SPÖ takes appropriate steps."
Dornauer is likely to be shaky and could try to buy some time with a vote of confidence in the provincial party council next week. The Tyrolean Red Party has yet to take an official position.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
