Excavator damaged gas pipe in Oberndorf

When the first emergency services arrived, "the hissing of the escaping gas was clearly audible", according to the report by the volunteer fire department. Previously, an excavator carrying out excavations for a new pressure boosting system for the Oberndorf water supply had torn off a gas pipe to a residential building. The construction site there was then cleared and the workers were brought to safety. While the firefighters set up fire protection, Salzburg AG technicians also arrived at the site.