Radical asylum plans
Shot dog: This woman should protect US borders
For a long time, she was also considered a possible candidate for the vice presidency: Now Donald Trump is apparently elevating 52-year-old Kristi Noem to the post of US Secretary of Homeland Security. However, one of her past actions is currently making negative headlines.
Trump supporter Kristi Noem is to become US Secretary of Homeland Security. This is reported by the US broadcaster CNN.
Plans for mass deportation of migrants
The 52-year-old is currently governor of the state of South Dakota and supports Trump's plans for the mass deportation of migrants.
With the Department of Homeland Security, the mother of three would have oversight of the Secret Service, but also immigration authorities and border controls in particular.
Noem was also considered as a possible running mate for Trump. However, according to media reports, the idea was shelved after an episode from her memoirs made negative headlines.
Shot dead her own dog
The 52-year-old wrote candidly in a book months ago that she had shot her 14-month-old dog Cricket herself because she could not be trained as a hunting dog. She had tried in vain to control the dog with an electric collar. Instead, the animal "like a trained contract killer" snatched chickens on the property of a family in the neighborhood and snapped at Noem. She then shot the animal in a gravel pit, Noem said. She then proceeded in a similar way with a "nasty and mean" goat that always chased after her children.
Noem later argued that her actions showed that she did not shy away from tough decisions.
My actions show that I don't shy away from tough decisions.
Democrats sharply criticize
The Democratic Party leadership then issued a statement on behalf of the "Dogmocratic Party": "If you want elected politicians who don't brag about how they brutally killed their pets as part of their book tour, listen to our owners: vote Democrat."
Noem: "We love animals, but ..."
In response, Noem defended herself again on X: "We love animals, but on a farm, difficult decisions like this have to be made all the time," she wrote. "Unfortunately, a few weeks ago, we also had to kill three horses that had been with our family for 25 years."
52-year-old polarizes
The 52-year-old has already caused a stir several times in the past. She is no longer allowed to enter 15 percent of her home state because she has antagonized the indigenous population with sweeping, racist statements. At an event organized by the gun lobby NRA, she boasted that her granddaughter Addie, who is barely two years old, already has a shotgun and a rifle. And in a TV interview, she explained that underage rape victims who become pregnant during the crime should have the child.
In the 2022 midterm elections, Noem was confirmed as governor of South Dakota by a large margin. During the pandemic, she gained national prominence because she rejected the mask requirement.
In addition to Noem, other posts in Trump's government team have apparently already been decided.
Trump wants to pursue a radical asylum course with hardliners
In terms of asylum policy, Trump is also relying on two other loyal followers, Stephen Miller and Tom Homan. Miller ("America is for Americans - and only Americans") could become deputy chief of staff. Homan implemented the separation of children from their parents at the US border during Trump's first term in office. He is to head the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agency responsible for deportations.
