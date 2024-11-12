Shot dog: This woman should protect US borders

Shot dead her own dog

The 52-year-old wrote candidly in a book months ago that she had shot her 14-month-old dog Cricket herself because she could not be trained as a hunting dog. She had tried in vain to control the dog with an electric collar. Instead, the animal "like a trained contract killer" snatched chickens on the property of a family in the neighborhood and snapped at Noem. She then shot the animal in a gravel pit, Noem said. She then proceeded in a similar way with a "nasty and mean" goat that always chased after her children.