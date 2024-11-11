England referee suspended after Klopp blasphemy

Clashed more often

In a video, Coote is reportedly asked for his opinion on a Liverpool game in which he was the fourth official. He reportedly used an expletive to describe Klopp. When asked why he felt that way about the German, Coote apparently referred to a match four years ago. Klopp had "really made a slug of him when I whistled the team during the lockdown against Burnley (1:1, note)". He also called the 57-year-old a liar. The German had publicly criticized Coote after the game.