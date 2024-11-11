Vorteilswelt
"Made a snail of"

England referee suspended after Klopp blasphemy

Nachrichten
11.11.2024 19:07

The English soccer referee David Coote has been suspended until further notice. The reason for this are videos in which he talks disparagingly about former Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp. In the short clips, which circulated on social media on Monday, Coote is said to have made insulting comments about Klopp and described the former German coach as "fucking arrogant", according to English media reports. The authenticity of the videos could not initially be verified.

The responsible referee organization PGMOL announced that David Coote had been suspended until a comprehensive investigation had been completed. They would not comment on the ongoing proceedings. Officials at Premier League leaders Liverpool also declined to comment on the matter. The 42-year-old referee, who has been refereeing in the Premier League for six years, had refereed Liverpool's 2-0 home win under Klopp successor Arne Slot against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Clashed more often
In a video, Coote is reportedly asked for his opinion on a Liverpool game in which he was the fourth official. He reportedly used an expletive to describe Klopp. When asked why he felt that way about the German, Coote apparently referred to a match four years ago. Klopp had "really made a slug of him when I whistled the team during the lockdown against Burnley (1:1, note)". He also called the 57-year-old a liar. The German had publicly criticized Coote after the game.

Jürgen Klopp (Bild: GEPA)
Jürgen Klopp
(Bild: GEPA)

Klopp had clashed with Coote several times during his time at Liverpool. Among other things, he accused the referee of making mistakes last season after Coote was used as a video assistant in Liverpool's match against Arsenal. Years earlier, Klopp had also complained about the video assistant Coote in the Merseyside derby against Everton because he had failed to intervene in an alleged foul by Jordan Pickford on Virgil van Dijk.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
