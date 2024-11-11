The Christmas tree on Residenzplatz is already up

On Monday, a team from Salzburg's gardening department and the professional fire department moved out and carefully harvested the tree using a crane. A Christmas tree is not felled in order to avoid damage. The "special transport" then took on even the tightest of bends on the way to Residenzplatz. And the beautifully grown Christmas tree was also positioned straight away. Haider: "Now the pre-Christmas atmosphere is really starting." The tree will be brightly lit with 700 LED lights for the first time at the opening on November 21.