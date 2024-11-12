Backfilling ends nightmare surrounding mega construction pit

Municipality will issue notice for backfilling

After a few "grace periods", the municipality of Stans now has no choice but to order the backfilling of the excavation pit (estimated cubic capacity around 25,000 m³). "The decision will be issued soon," confirms Mayor Michael Huber. The costs for backfilling are likely to run into six figures and will have to be borne by the landowner. Even companies that have already carried out extensive work around the giant excavation pit are probably looking through their fingers.