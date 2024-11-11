Austria Vienna:
A violet euphoria with skid marks
Austria are firmly established in the top third of the table with their longest winning streak since 2015 and their best start to a season since 2016.Head coach Helm wants to "sharpen up" during the international break ...
The Austria fans sang after the 1:0 win in Wolfsberg: "Oh how beautiful it is, we haven't seen anything like this for a long time".
Austria's current run of six competitive match wins is almost historic. The last time there was something like this to celebrate was almost exactly nine years ago. Back then, the team went seven games without a blemish in September, October and November 2015. What's more, Austrian hadn't had this many points after 13 rounds since 2016 (when they had 25). Austria are happy to take the "big points" and the broad chest into the international break. But coach Stephan Helm, golden goalscorer Maurice Malone & Co. can correctly classify the current situation - it is a purple euphoria with skid marks.
"Throwing everything into it"
The fact is, however, that the success in Lavanttal was a huge step towards the top six. Even if it was a classic "dirty win". "More luck than sense," said defender Philipp Wiesinger with a wink. "But you have to work for that luck. And we do that every day." Even in games where not much is possible, the team is currently finding a way to still pick up three points. No coincidence for coach Helm: "Even more important than tactics is the unity of fans, club and team. That's exactly what we bring to the pitch. We throw everything into it and force our luck." Like Helm, goalkeeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger has also been able to convince many a critical Austria fan of his qualities. The 32-year-old was the big match-winner against WAC. "It's good. But that's what I'm there for, to help the team stay in the game. We have real quality players in all parts of the team."
During the match break until the home game against Hartberg on November 24, the team wants to "sharpen up" in many areas. Forward Malone also knows: "Despite the run of success, the break is not so inconvenient. We'll work on a few things."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
