A violet euphoria with skid marks

"Throwing everything into it"

The fact is, however, that the success in Lavanttal was a huge step towards the top six. Even if it was a classic "dirty win". "More luck than sense," said defender Philipp Wiesinger with a wink. "But you have to work for that luck. And we do that every day." Even in games where not much is possible, the team is currently finding a way to still pick up three points. No coincidence for coach Helm: "Even more important than tactics is the unity of fans, club and team. That's exactly what we bring to the pitch. We throw everything into it and force our luck." Like Helm, goalkeeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger has also been able to convince many a critical Austria fan of his qualities. The 32-year-old was the big match-winner against WAC. "It's good. But that's what I'm there for, to help the team stay in the game. We have real quality players in all parts of the team."