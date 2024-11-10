ÖHB men get last-second draw in Switzerland

"That can't happen to us"

"That shows the character of the team," said center Tobias Wagner, the ÖHB's top scorer with eight goals. However, he was annoyed about the many missed chances in the first half. "That can't happen to us." Team boss Ales Pajovic was satisfied after a "tough game", even if it was only three points from the opening games instead of the four he had hoped for. In the table, they are behind Germany (4 points) and ahead of Switzerland (1) and Turkey (0).