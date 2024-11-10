Vorteilswelt
After riots

Paris wants to “massively secure” match against Israel

Nachrichten
10.11.2024 15:19

Following the anti-Semitic riots on the sidelines of an Israeli soccer club's match in Amsterdam, France intends to provide massive security for its national team's upcoming match against Israel. Police Prefect Laurent Nuñez announced on Sunday that 4,000 police officers and gendarmes would be mobilized for the match in Paris on Thursday. He also spoke of a "high-security match in a very tense geopolitical environment".

The Nations League match between France and Israel will take place at the Stade de France in Paris. With the deployment of 4,000 police officers, the usual contingent for soccer matches will be "enormously reinforced", Nuñez told the television station BFMTV. Such a deployment is "very unusual". At the same time, the police prefect announced that the Israeli national team would be protected by an elite unit of the national police.

According to the Dutch police, there were violent attacks on Israeli soccer fans on Thursday evening following a match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv. Five people had to be treated in hospital and 20 to 30 fans were slightly injured. 63 people were arrested, four of whom are still in police custody. The mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, said that the city's reputation had been "deeply damaged" by "hate-filled anti-Semitic rioters".

