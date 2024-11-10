Paris wants to “massively secure” match against Israel

According to the Dutch police, there were violent attacks on Israeli soccer fans on Thursday evening following a match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv. Five people had to be treated in hospital and 20 to 30 fans were slightly injured. 63 people were arrested, four of whom are still in police custody. The mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, said that the city's reputation had been "deeply damaged" by "hate-filled anti-Semitic rioters".