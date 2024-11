Fritz against Medvedev from 2 p.m. LIVE

Once again, the showdown of the men's tennis tour season is being celebrated in Turin. Following the withdrawal of Novak Djokovic, for the first time since 2001 none of the "big three" will be taking part in the ATP Finals from November 10 to 17, with prize money of 15.25 million dollars. The new generation will therefore decide the title completely among themselves. Last year's finalist Jannik Sinner is the top favorite. As the unbeaten champion, the Italian could pocket no less than 4.88 million dollars.