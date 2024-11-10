Houses near Moscow on fire, record in Ukraine

During the massive drone attacks on Moscow, two houses were set on fire by falling debris from the downed aircraft, according to the authorities. In the village of Stanovoye, a 52-year-old woman suffered burns to her neck, face and hands and was taken to hospital, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrey Vorobyov, announced on his Telegram channel. He spoke of a mass attack with drones. Videos on social networks showed the burning houses.