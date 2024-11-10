Mega drone attacks
Houses near Moscow on fire, record in Ukraine
The war-torn Ukraine was hit by a total of 145 drones on Sunday night - a new record. However, the warmonger himself was also massively attacked by drones.
The Russian capital Moscow has been the target of dozens of drone attacks since Sunday morning. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that as of 10.00 a.m. local time (8.00 a.m. CET), 32 attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles targeting Moscow had been repelled. The Ramenskoye, Domodedovo and Kolomna districts in the Moscow region were affected. The air defense is still in use, it was said.
During the massive drone attacks on Moscow, two houses were set on fire by falling debris from the downed aircraft, according to the authorities. In the village of Stanovoye, a 52-year-old woman suffered burns to her neck, face and hands and was taken to hospital, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrey Vorobyov, announced on his Telegram channel. He spoke of a mass attack with drones. Videos on social networks showed the burning houses.
The situation near Moscow:
Airports closed
There were temporarily no take-offs and landings at the capital's Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky airports - for the safety of air traffic, as the Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia announced on its Telegram channel.
According to the authorities, several buildings in the Russian regions of Kaluga and Bryansk were also set on fire by Ukrainian drone attacks. "Rescue services and firefighters are on site," said the governor of the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, Alexander Bogomaz, on the Telegram short message service. According to Governor Vladislav Shapsha, a building in the Kaluga region south of Moscow also burned after drone attacks.
Ukraine hit with 145 drones
Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has been subjected to daily Russian air strikes, which have repeatedly destroyed important energy infrastructure, among other things. With drone attacks on Russia, the country wants to hit military targets as part of its defense to stop supplies.
According to its own information, Ukraine shot down 62 Russian drones on Sunday night. Russia attacked a total of 145 drones. 67 drones disappeared from radar screens and a further ten flew in the direction of Russia, Moldova and Belarus. According to the authorities, at least two people were injured in the port of Odessa as a result of the attacks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.