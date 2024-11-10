Pacult and Klauß
Everything on tape! Muzzle each other at the premiere
Why Rapid coach Robert Klauß and his Austria-Klagenfurt counterpart Peter Pacult should muzzle each other today. A column by Rainer Bortenschlager.
Thorsten Mahrer put Furkan Dursun down as the supposed last man, the VAR intervened - the Klagenfurt player was sent off. Happened in round 2 during Rapids' 1:1 draw at Wörthersee. One of unfortunately many blatantly wrong decisions during the season
Peter Pacult's squad was often involved. The 65-year-old doesn't take it calmly, but now with gallows humor. Emotionally (and not only in this respect), Rapids' last champion coach is on the same wavelength as Robert Klauß. In Hütteldorf, however, the duo should muzzle each other today. At least if - and this will happen - referee Stefan Ebner comes to the coaching zone with a warning. Because every word will be recorded. "R
"Ref-Cam" in Hütteldorf
Because Rapid and the Carinthians agreed to an Austrian premiere, Ebner will be equipped with a "Ref-Cam" today, which will be mounted on his headset. Sky wants to use the camera to provide unique TV images from Ebner's point of view. Not live, of course, but only selected scenes at half-time and during the analysis. The league partner will probably not show "sensitive" scenes (and comments) uncut. Otherwise it will remain a one-off experiment. Nevertheless, it's exciting because the "perception" of the referee is often used as an argument in VAR discussions. Today Sky is recording what Ebner really sees. And hears.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.