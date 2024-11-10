Everything on tape! Muzzle each other at the premiere



"Ref-Cam" in Hütteldorf

Because Rapid and the Carinthians agreed to an Austrian premiere, Ebner will be equipped with a "Ref-Cam" today, which will be mounted on his headset. Sky wants to use the camera to provide unique TV images from Ebner's point of view. Not live, of course, but only selected scenes at half-time and during the analysis. The league partner will probably not show "sensitive" scenes (and comments) uncut. Otherwise it will remain a one-off experiment. Nevertheless, it's exciting because the "perception" of the referee is often used as an argument in VAR discussions. Today Sky is recording what Ebner really sees. And hears.